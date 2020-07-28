An internal investigation is underway on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ because of the number of accusations and allegations of the work place being toxic.

Variety has reported that WarnerMedia is leading the investigation with executives sending memos to staff that a third party would “interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set.”

Over ten employees have come out to Buzzfeed News discussing the micro-aggressions and racism they faced working on the show.

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner provided a statement to E! News…

“We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

“For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us,” the statement read. “We take all of this very seriously and we realise, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

Staff are rejoicing that these issues are all coming to light and being investigated!

“They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They’re loving that the truth…which has been an open secret for years in the industry…is finally receiving more interest.”