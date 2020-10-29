The CW has announced all the news that matters for 2020, which is pretty much WHEN we’re gonna get more Riverdale!

The network decided to push their ‘fall’ scheduling into January due to the global pandemic causing delays in production.

Alongside ‘Riverdale’, ‘Nancy Drew’ will also premiere on January the 20th.

‘Legacies’ and ‘Charmed’ due to air on January 24th which is very exciting for all the little witches out there.

Superhero season will begin with ‘Batwoman’ dropping on January 17th, ‘Black Lightning’ February 8th, ‘The Flash’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ on February 23rd.

Who knows how soon we’ll be able to access these in Australia, but once it’s out on the internet… the people find a way if you catch my drift.

