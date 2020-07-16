If you’re not aware, you’re about to fall crazy in love with the news that Beyoncé is dropping a new visual album on the streaming platform Disney+ on Friday, July 31.

That’s only two weeks away, Beyhive!

This will be Bey’s 6th solo studio album and 3rd solo visual masterpiece after she literally broke the internet with the surprise release of her visual album Beyoncé in December of 2013.

She then released a second ‘music film’ in April of 2016 , the highly acclaimed Lemonade album.

Recently, she released a ‘side-B’ type studio album The Lion King: The Gift – an album inspired by the 2019 remake film, The Lion King.

Then, on June 29 2020, Queen Bey revealed the first SURPRISE trailer for her upcoming project “Black is King” along with a lengthy caption describing the visual album.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She writes, “I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited.”

“Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year, she continued.

“It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose.”

She added, With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

We literally cannot wait to see this and get some new Beyoncé music to jam to!

“Black is King” will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+. You can sign up for the platform here – perfect timing to check out Disney’s incredible titles as well as have access to Beyoncé’s exciting new film!