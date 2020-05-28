If you haven’t seen the Cheaper By The Dozen films then your life has been seriously deprived until now.

The classic family comedy starring funny man Steve Martin as the dorkiest dad in the world is truly iconic and so of course we’re obsessed with what the cast of the franchise have been up to recently.

The cast, including Hilary Duff reunited virtually for the first time since CBTD 2 came out in 2005 to recreate their various characters’ iconic scenes.

Each person donned a similar outfit to their onscreen counterparts before striking a pose to match that from a scene.

The result brought us so much nostalgia that we’re already planning to rewatch these movies over the weekend!

The video was shared online by Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt, Alyson Stoner and more cast members with the caption, “Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together #wearefamily.”

Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily

Help feed families with us: https://t.co/seTtTMoi0Y@NoKidHungry pic.twitter.com/zdNFiV86Jo — Bonnie Hunt (@BonnieHunt_real) May 27, 2020

Of course this got everyone online talking about a possible real-life reunion for the Baker fam, to which Alyson Stoner, who played Sarah Baker, replied with a cryptic tweet.

“What if I told you the Bakers have something else cooking for you all next week…?!”

How amazing would that be?! Until then, enjoy the video that we do have above!

