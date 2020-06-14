There’s no denying the popularity of the social media app TikTok right now.

With 800 million active users worldwide (according to Oberlo), it has a unique ability to set online trends and get us all talking.

Perfect example… we all know and love DJ Regard’s ‘Ride It’, Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Savage’ and Doja Cat‘s ‘Say So’, right?

Well, all these tracks gained a heap of traction after TikTok users used the songs for their viral dance vids.

So it makes total sense that some record labels are trying to grow the popularity of their music by throwing cash at TikTok’s most followed.

According to Rolling Stone, Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most followed user (we’re talking a massive 62.5 million followers and 4.3 billion likes), can charge anywhere from 25K-40K (USD) per sponsored post!

BIG MONEY!

Brb enrolling in dance classes…