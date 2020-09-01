It’s probably the most important event on the 2020 calendar.

Okay, well for bakers at least.

The Baking Association of Australia has held its annual competition, including the awarding of the much-coveted title of Australia’s Best Pie.

And for the third year in a row, Victoria’s Country Cob Bakery has won the grand prize along with four other categories.

The bakery has locations in Boronia and Kyneton, which is probably outside of your 5km radius.

BUT you can get it delivered across the city and metro area!

You can order it right now from Country Cob Bakery’s website, they send out orders on Wednesdays and Fridays.