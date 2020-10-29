The latest season of The Bachelorette continues to flop as we head towards the finale with Elly and Becky Miles.

The show hit an all-time-low last week at 464, 000 viewers, only just beating The Project who got 483, 000 viewers.

The Block raked in 762, 000 viewers to compare prime time reality television.

Former Studio 10 executive producer Rob McKnight spoke to The Daily Telegraph about the disappointing results, “To me it’s a mixture of viewer fatigue with three Bachelor franchises back-to-back and just bad casting.”

“While the idea of two sisters is an interesting take, these two young ladies just don’t have the appeal of others we’ve seen in the role.”

It’s not all over for the reality show though, still ranking in the top three shows on 10 Play, Channel 10’s streaming service.