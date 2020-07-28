The Bachelorette 2020 has been announced!

…or should I say ‘Bachelorettes.’

Looks like it’s not going to be just one lady this year but TWO!

We’ve got Elly from Matt Agnew last year, who was a front-runner for a period of time, making a huge impact on Agnew from the minute she walked down that red carpet.

Coming across as a laid back country girl, she was a fan favourite too!

The second lady is none other than her literal sister ‘Becky’.

Filming is reportedly starting very soon, with the two sisters currently in lockdown in preparation.

Elly is looking for ‘Someone who is always up for a laugh!’ and Becky is looking for someone honest, loyal and someone she can ‘banter with’.

Good luck ladies!

Sisters really be doing it for themselves.