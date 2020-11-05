Well that was quick!

After a long and mediocre season, last night’s finale saw Becky choose Pete and Elly choose Frazer.

However as of… *checks watch*… 3 minutes ago, Becky uploaded a photo on Instagram with a long message explaining that she did NOT in fact find ‘her person this time around.’

“Thank you to everyone for coming on this incredible and crazy journey with Elly and I. We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn’t work out with Pete and I.”

“Although I wasn’t lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets.”

“I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love.”

