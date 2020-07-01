Following tons of speculation, The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have officially split.

Angie confirmed the news herself on her Instagram story this afternoon.

“Hi everyone, there’s been a lot of speculation and rumours about the status of my relationship with Carlin. We have not wanted to confirm up until this point because there have been much bigger issues going on in the word and we’ve both been taking space to think about what we really want,” she wrote.

“Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I’m sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up.”

Angie said that she wished Carlin nothing but the best and thanked everyone for their concern at this time.

“This is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal. I just want to put the rumours to bed and to clarify so that questions stop. Please remember we are both human beings like everyone else, so be kind if you do choose to leave comments or messages,” she continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlin has not yet commented on the split.

Angie and Carlin met during her season of The Bachelorette last year and have been dating since she chose him in the final rose ceremony, leaving fan favourite Timm heartbroken.