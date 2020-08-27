Katy Perry and partner Orlando Bloom are finally parents!

Daisy Dove Bloom has been announced to the world via Unicef, which was later reposted by the proud father.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy & Orlando said to Unicef.

To honour their roles as Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors and in celebration of their daughter’s arrival, a donation page has been set up in her name to help raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

What amazing news – congratulations Katy and Orlando! What an amazing reason to SMILE!

