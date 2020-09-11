The iHeartRadio Music Festival is turning 10 this year, and we’re celebrating big with performances from music’s biggest artists including Bon Jovi, BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Special Guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more.

This year, millions of iHeartRadio listeners will still be able to experience one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances, as many bands reunite to perform on a stage together again, for the first time in months.

Home to artists like McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event in anywhere.

Fans will also get to see intimate backstage moments with artists as they share how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and families, given the disruption in society and touring.

Make sure to tune in and celebrate the iHeartRadio Music Festival turning the big 1-0 on September 19 and 20!

