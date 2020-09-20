And that’s a wrap, people! WHAT A SHOW!

This year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival looked a little different.

While live music was forced to close down, we challenged ourselves and found a way, using state of the art technology, to safely bring together a diverse group of artists to take the stage, plug in their instruments and help us celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our Festival!

On Saturday, megastars like Alicia Keys, Coldplay & BTS took to the stage and killed it in some incredible performances.

Today, our fave artists like Keith Urban, Usher, Bon Jovi, Khalid & Miley Cyrus took our breath away giving us some of music’s best live performances!

If you missed the show, here are some of our top highlights from day 2:

Keith opened the show and gave a group of young aspiring guitar players a once in a lifetime opportunity to play guitar alongside him on his new record, “Superman.”

Usher serenaded his Fan Wall with a rapid fire medley of his biggest hits!

Artists Kane Brown, Khalid and Swae Lee united via cutting edge hologram technology from 2 different states to deliver a performance of their smash “Be Like That.”

Miley Cyrus opened her live set channeling Debbie Harry on an iconic cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”!

Bon Jovi invited Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles for the world premiere performance of their new collaboration dedicated to the Rising up of America.

That’s a wrap, people! What were your favourite moments from the weekend?

