Looks like we’re going to get to dance with the devil one last time!

Despite previously announcing that it would end after season five, Lucifer has officially been confirmed for a sixth season. And this one will officially be the last.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter.

“We couldn’t resist making Season 666 – Lucifer will be back for a sixth and final season,” the wrote. “And we mean *final* this time.”

This comes after season five was originally given an episode increase, with the first part of the season set to premiere on August 21.

“The devil made us do it,” said the show’s official Twitter account. “#lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final.”

Lucifer was originally a Fox series before being cancelled after the third season. It was picked up by the streaming service Netflix a month later.

In case you haven’t watched it, and seriously you need to, the show stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer, who leaves the gates of hell to live on earth, running his own nightclub in Los Angeles. Eventually he becomes a consultant with the LAPD where he meets his love interest, Detective Chloe Decker.

