Australia’s most insanely entertaining show Australian Ninja Warrior is returning to our screens for a solid fifth season on June 20th!

There will be 26 brand new obstacles, one which includes the ‘Underwater Escape’ and the ‘Dragon Back.’

In a show-first, the contestants will have multiple options and can choose which path they’d like to take that leads to the ‘Warped Wall’ which is going to higher than ever.

That’s not all…

Aussie tennis champion and resident bad boy Nick Kyrgios will be joining the team to co-commentate alongside Shane Crawford and it looks so entertaining!

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the new obstacles and the new team, the fresh feel for the show has been said to be the toughest yet!