Bert Newton has passed away at the age of 83.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford confirmed the news, writing: “I have very sad news …. Showbiz icon Bert Newton has died at age 83. It was remarkable career on TV, stage & radio. Sadly he didn’t get the last chapter he deserved. He was a great mentor & friend to me. Condolences to Patti,Lauren,Matthew & extended family.”

Back in May, the TV legend required a leg amputation because of a life-threatening infection.

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
Bert Newton celebrity death