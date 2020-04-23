If you’re a parent, know a lot of random celebrities or spend a lot of time on the internet, there’s a good chance you’ll know who Jojo Siwa is.

The larger-than-life teenager rose to fame on the hit reality TV show Dance Moms before becoming a children’s entertainment machine filled with glitter, music and dancing. This girl may act like a cartoon character in the public eye, but she makes millions from it!

She even drives around in a car with her face on it.

One of the things Jojo has become known for is her signature hairstyle – the tight ponytail with an exciting bow. So much so, we’ve hardly EVER seen her without the look… until now!

In an isolation TikTok (because, where else) Jojo has surprised fans by revealing what her natural hair looks like without the style.

And it’s STUNNING!

We definitely understand the need to keep up your ‘image’, but the look is so pretty on her. We think it could also help her younger fans embrace their natural curls too.

