If you haven’t been following the TSwift drama of the decade, Taylor won the rights and licensing to re-record all her old music which was owned by her record label before now.

Taylor re-recorded her hit ‘Love Story’ and it’s being used in an ad for dating website ‘Match’ and guess what?

THE AD STARS RYAN REYNOLDS!

Swift explained all on Twitter, “OK, so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote…”

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

It’s… honestly so funny… I don’t understand what’s happening but I love it!

