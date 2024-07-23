

Rumours are flying around about who might be playing Lady Deadpool.

The new character has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie – Ryan Reynolds of course plays Deadpool, and fans are hoping that his wife, Blake Lively, might be taking up the role.

When asked what it would be like to work with Blake, Ryan said “she’s not half the friend that Hugh Jackman is. But I’d love to work with Blake. Unfortunately I can’t afford her fee.”

Another rumour is that Ryan’s bestie Taylor Swift might appear in the movie, as a character called The Dazzler.