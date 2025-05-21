Could Taylor Swift finally be ready to drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? Fans certainly think so, especially after her re-recorded track “Look What You Made Me Do” featured prominently in a recent episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. The suspenseful season 5 scene gave listeners a more extended preview of the song than ever before, including full verses and choruses, igniting speculation that an official announcement is imminent.

The Handmaid’s Tale spoiler warning:

Se aproxima la era #Reputation (Taylor’s Version) primer adelanto de “Look What You Made Me Do” en el capítulo de The Handmaid’s Tale por Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ho03WQg63K — René Egair 𓄂𓆃 (@RenEgair) May 20, 2025

The track had previously popped up in snippets during Prime Video’s Wilderness, but this fresh usage gave fans their clearest taste yet of what Swift has been quietly working on. Swifties have been waiting patiently since 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped in October 2023, marking the longest pause between re-records.

Adding fuel to the fire? A sneaky possible clue on Swift’s merch site: categories labelled Apparel, Music, Accessories, and Sale, spelling out AMAs. The American Music Awards are set for May 26, and fans suspect that might be the big moment.

Originally released in 2017, Reputation captured a darker, edgier Swift. As she once said, the album is “a goth-punk moment of female rage”, and the next chapter might be just days away.

