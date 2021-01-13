YES, you read that correctly!

Some madman at Taste.com.au has created the ultimate dessert by whipping up a ‘Bubble O’Bill Ice Cream Cake’, and they’ve deemed us all worthy to share the recipe with!

So what will you need?

250g packet Arnott’s Choc Ripple biscuits

75g solid coconut oil

4l tub vanilla ice-cream softened slightly

1/4 cup chocolate sprinkles, plus extra, to decorate

150g dark chocolate , chopped

8 Bubble O’Bill ice-creams, sticks removed

150ml thickened cream, whipped

METHOD

Step 1: Grease and line two springform pans, ‘Taste’ recommends 18cm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 2: Finely crush biscuits in a food processor, the finer the better as this will be used for the base!

Step 3: Warm-up 50g of coconut oil in the microwave for 10-20 seconds until melted and process into dry biscuit mixture until combined.

Step 4: Using a spoon, press down the mix over the base of the pans, dividing evenly and freeze for 15 minutes to set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Step 5: Fold together ice cream and sprinkles and once again evenly divide between pans. Smooth over the surface and cover with cling wrap before freezing at least 6 hours until firm.

Step 6: Warm dark chocolate and 25g of coconut oil in the microwave with 30-second bursts, stirring periodically until melted, then cool for 5 minutes. Step 7: Place the first cake on a plate with biscuit side down, then flip the second cake on top with biscuit base facing upwards. Step 8: Using something flat like a knife, smooth where the two cakes join. Step 9: Set some of the chocolate mixture aside to fix Bubble O’Bills on the side of cake, use majority to ice the top of the cake letting it drip down the edges. Step 10: Stick Bubble O’Bills around the outside with the chocolate you set aside earlier and freeze for 1 hour. Optional: Put whipped cream in a piping bag and pipe around the edges to decorate, sprinkle with sprinkles! Voila! You know have a perfectly acceptable Bubble O’Bill creation that will impress everyone!