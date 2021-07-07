Filmmaker Robert Downey Sr, aged 85, has passed in his sleep overnight.

The icon and father to another icon, has been battling Parkinson’s for over five years and his death was announced by wife Rosemary to The Daily News.

Robert Downey Jr shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in memento.

“Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s.. he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout…”

“According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

“Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Robert Downey Sr lived what appeared to be an incredibly fulfilled life.

According to The Daily Mail, the man served in the army, played minor league baseball, was a boxing champion, wrote plays for off-Broadway!

Downey Sr was an actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker, his most notable roles including some of cinemas’ best; ‘Magnolia’, ‘Boogie Nights’ and ‘To Live and Die in LA.’

The man married three times and had two children!

RIP Robert Downey Sr, you did good.

