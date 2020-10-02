It’s International Taco Day this Sunday October 4 and Taco Bell wants to make sure they celebrate it right. Hello Naked Chicken Taco Shells.

Yep, that’s chicken… as a taco shell. Oh my.

The Naked Chicken Taco will go for $7.95 solo or $12.95 in a meal deal and will only be available until October 19th.

Taco Bell will also be handing out a very cute pair of socks with any taco purchase on the special day until stocks last!

Find your nearest Taco Bell store here or if they aren’t in your radius, get some delicious tacos delivered straight to your door!