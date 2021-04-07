Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Henry.
“Henry. Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four,” Jeffreys wrote on Instagram.
“His proud parents couldn’t be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around.”
IT'S A BOY! 👶🏻💙 Congratulations @SylviaJeffreys and @peterstefanovic on the birth of your second son, Henry George Stefanovic. We can't wait to meet you little man! 👼 #9Today pic.twitter.com/zb0y5ny6RO
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) April 6, 2021
The couple’s first child, Oscar, was born in January 2020. In October last year, they announced that they were expecting their second.
Congratulations Sylvia and Pete!