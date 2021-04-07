Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Henry.

“Henry. Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four,” Jeffreys wrote on Instagram.

“His proud parents couldn’t be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around.”

The couple’s first child, Oscar, was born in January 2020. In October last year, they announced that they were expecting their second.

Congratulations Sylvia and Pete!

