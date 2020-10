Sylvia Jeffreys has announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

The presenter shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of her husband Peter Stefanovic and their eight-month-old son, Oscar.

“When you find out you’re getting a best bud for life. Oscar’s little brother due in April next year. We are so lucky,” she wrote.

The couple welcomed son Oscar, their first child, in February 2020.