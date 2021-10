Whether it’s lockdowns, children, stress, or overthinking, at some point we’ve all struggled to get a good night’s sleep.

Dr Michael Mosley, genius of everything, joins Will and Woody to discuss his giant brain.

He covered everything from intermittent fasting (what he is best known for), the benefits of cold showers, and the holy grail – how to fix your sleep!

Have a listen and get your sleep back on track!