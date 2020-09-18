The gods have heard our prayers and we’re getting THREE Oreo x Krispy Kreme doughnuts and it’s enough to get me dizzy.

There’s something for everyone with Oreo Original, Oreo Chocolate and Oreo Strawberry doughnuts dropping nationwide.

Each doughnut has a cream filling and drizzled with frosting and Oreo cookies for a little crunch.

“The doughnuts are light and fluffy, filled with a light as air cream, and then covered in the OREO® cookie pieces that gives it extra indulgence… We all know and love OREO® cookies, which is why we are so excited to give Aussies the chance to try them out in a new and unique way,” Krispy Kreme’s Food Technologist Tasha Kaur stated.

There’s a catch, 7-Eleven is only stocking the Oreo Original doughnut, if you want to try the strawberry or chocolate flavours you can head to any Krispy Kreme store, online, Click and Collect or through Menulog or UberEATS!

The doughnuts are available from tomorrow for a limited time!

