Kylie posted the cutest video EVER yesterday on her Instagram where her and her two-year-old daughter Stormi try out the latest challenge going viral online with parents and kids everywhere.

It’s called the ‘Fruit Snack Challenge’ but for the purposes of this video, Kylie used little M&M chocolates.

The challenge sees a parent leaves a bowl full of chocolate or candy in front of their child and says ‘you can have 3 but only after I come back from the bathroom’ and films them either waiting patiently or disobeying like a rebel.

It’s a test and Stormi passed with FLYING colours.

She captions ‘omg my BABYYY 😫😍 i had to take part in this challenge.’

She almost breaks but pulls herself off the ledge and whispers ‘patience, patience’ to herself like a 1000 year old monk.

What a freaking cutie!