Kylie Jenner’s daughter is celebrating back to school season with the hottest outfit in town!

This all feels a little silly to write considering the little girl is 2 years old and she’s getting homeschooled.

HOWEVER, yesterday Kylie shared a couple of posts on her Instagram celebrating her adorable baby girl.

“First day of schooooool,” Stormi is looking cute as a BUTTON.

Her chunky shoes are already cooler than my entire wardrobe but it’s the pink Hermès Kelly backpack that’s making headlines, estimated to be worth more than $10,000!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I guess there is literally no risk when you’re getting homeschooled!

Good luck on your first day Stormi.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement