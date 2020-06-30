This just in Gossip Girl fans, there was just a mini GG reunion and we can barely deal with our excitement right now!

Okay, okay, by mini we mean that two of the show’s big characters caught up not the whole gang, and by reunion we mean virtually because you know, coronavirus times. But still, it’s SO much better than nothing.

Eight years after the CW show wrapped up with, we’ll admit, probably the worst revelation ever that Dan was Gossip Girl the whole time, stars of the series Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey) and Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) caught up for a chat.

The pair had a virtual reunion for Variety’s Actors on Actors series as they reflected on their time together the spotlight and the last time that they actually watched the series.

“I haven’t seen it in so long. It would be very interesting to watch it now,” Badgley said. “Have you seen it recently?”

“Buddy, you would have to strap me to a gurney and pop my eyes open like ‘Clockwork Orange’,” replied Crawford. “But no, it would be interesting to see the first couple maybe.”

Um okay clearly not a fan of your own work are you Chace. Never mind, we’ve seen it enough times for the both of us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Badgley, who more recently starred in Netflix series ‘You’, said that he watched Gossip Girl with his now wife Domino Kirke before they got married in 2017.

“It must’ve been six months after we met,” he revealed. “She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode.

“I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when your 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.”

No doubt it’s also uncomfortable for Penn to watch himself onscreen with his ex Blake Lively…

Advertisement

Advertisement

We find it crazy that actors can spend so much time creating a series only not to enjoy watching it afterwards, but hey, Badgley did admit that it was definitely a good show back in it’s hey day.

“Back in 2007 – I mean, dude. That’s a long time ago when we were just boys. People wanted to watch a show like Gossip Girl because it was aspirational. It was like an escape. It seemed like it struck a certain cultural chord because it was this aspirational fantastical vision of excess and wealth,” he continued.

“But now, cut to 13 years later, people are not interested in that. And I think rightfully so.

“Now they’re interested in deconstructing why we’re so fascinated with that in the first place,” he continued. “We’re interested in deconstructing those systems of privilege. I’m not saying that our television shows are doing that, but I’m saying that’s what people are more interested in, so therefore these shows reflect that.”

“The curtain has sort of dropped. Back in ’07, Gossip Girl was edgy,” Crawford added.

Well each to their own we guess, but we are certainly still obsessed with GG. And we couldn’t be more excited that a reboot is happening sometime soon!

Advertisement