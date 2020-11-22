I remember the day I wrote something like ‘I’ll never watch MAFS again after this sh** show’ when this year’s season came to an end.

Awful stuff, truly awful.

But it’s been SO LONG and the body craves what’s bad for it.

Like a sugar addiction, I need my MAFS fix again.

So when the trailer for the 2021 season appeared on the MAFS Instagram over the weekend, I was overjoyed!

Captioned: The beginning of the experiment….

“All of you are here to find love. this is the real thing. You have to give everything.”

The wedding set ups are BREATHTAKING but damn that narrator is intense, I got chills.

Honestly, I can’t wait.

I’m sorry I’ve let you down by getting excited, the heart wants what it wants!

