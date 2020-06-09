Reality TV stars Stassi Shroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after their past racist actions against a former co-star refurfaced earlier this week.

The Bravo franchise confirmed in a statement to ET that “Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, May Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules”.

Stassi has also been dropped by her publicist and agent according to Variety.

This comes after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers called out Schroeder and Doute about an incident from 2018 during a recent Instagram Live.

Stowers claimed that the pair were involved in calling the cops on her for a crime that she had nothing to do with.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos,” Stowers said. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” she added.

Schroeder and Doute have both since issued apologies on Instagram.