If you’ve been consuming true crime documentaries at an alarming rate, like I have, then you’re in luck!

Stan has dropped a trailer for an Australian true crime, the docu-series is called ‘After The Night.’

Depending on where you’re from and how old you are, you might remember one of Australia’s worst serial killers Eric Edgar Cooke aka. The Night Caller.

Cooke was active in Perth in the 60’s and ultimately murdered 8 people as well as assaulting and attempting to kill many many more!

‘After The Night’ has been split into four parts and features interviews with Cooke’s wife and men that were wrongly convicted of HIS crimes.

The series will drop on Stan on the 29th of November, you can watch the trailer below!

Advertisement

Advertisement