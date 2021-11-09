It’s official – Squid Game is getting a second season!

Speaking at a Squid Game screening in Hollywood, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press that the incredible response to the show has left him with “no choice” but to make a second season.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!’ he said.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

While the direction of the second season remains up in the air, Gi-hun will continue to be a major focus of the series.

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this… Gi-hun will come back, and he’ll do something for the world.”

Squid Game took over a decade to come to fruition, exploring the lengths people will go to gain financial stability.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix.