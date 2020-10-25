In absolutely devastating news, Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ has not been renewed for season 3.

Why? WHYY?

You may ask… or maybe not.

Either way, I’ll tell you.

Earlier this year, main cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany & Anna Torv were officially released from their contracts which freaked fans out.

The show announced it was on an ‘indefinite hold’, giving us a false hope that it may return to our screens.

Producer David Fincher has now confirmed that it’s definitely over, speaking to Vulture, Fincher said “Mindhunter was a lot for me… It’s a 90-hour work week. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’

“For the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show… On some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

All of which makes total sense!

Not to be a total optimist… but that doesn’t sound like the show is done done, just done, you know what I mean?

I reckon we’ll see Mindhunter again.