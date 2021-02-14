I doubt this news is actually news to anyone because lets be honest, OBVIOUSLY, the gorgeous Regé-Jean is taken.

You might know him as the Duke of Hastings from Netflix’s Bridgerton, the man has been starring in one too many fantasies recently.

The Daily Mail has reported that the duke is dating a writer and part-time soccer player Emily Brown, and good choice sir!

She sounds like a badass and a boss.

‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page snapped embracing mystery woman before flight https://t.co/QTFTW3SaXw pic.twitter.com/VwjYX5gBHh — Page Six (@PageSix) February 13, 2021

She works as a copywriter in advertising for HUGE brands like Nike, Converse and Uber according to the publication…

and that’s when she’s not playing soccer for South-West London’s FBB Warriors!!

If we were going to lose the love of our lives to anyone, let it be here.