Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have officially welcomed their brand spanking new baby today!

Congratulations to the pair!

According to TMZ, the duo gave birth to a little girl last Wednesday and named her Willa.

“Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the couples reps told E! News.

The duo are known for keeping their private lives incredibly private and on top of that they’re being very cautious about who’s around their baby due to the global pandemic.

Turner never officially debuted her pregnancy, but she’s been papped here and there with her baby bump slowing growing.

And so, the Jonas clan grows a little more, next step: the world.

