If you happened to catch the first ep of the new season of The Bachelor you would have been relating hard to Sierah during her date.

She was, and I quote, “absolutely busting for a fart the entire time”. In fact, she was, and I quote, “so full of gas” that she was “surprised [she] didn’t start levitating”.

The whole debacle got Will & Woody talking about that old fact-of-life. Holding in farts when you’re on a first date. It’s happened to all of us at some point.

The boys threw open to the phone lines to hear from girls who have also been in that situation, and were shocked by this absolute killer farting lifehack that every woman seems to know about.

Take a listen to get clued up, you’ll be wiser for it…

