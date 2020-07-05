With everything that has been happening in 2020, is anybody actually surprised by the news that Kanye West seemed to confirm his intention of running for president over the weekend?

The rapper has been teasing us for years with hints that he might run for president in what could surely give Donald Trump a run for his money in the bizarre stakes.

Yesterday, West finally seemed to confirm in a tweet that he would be throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

However, with both major parties’ nominations well and truly wrapped up, we’re not sure under which banner West will be running under.

It is also unclear whether the Yeezy has actually filled out any paperwork at all, or simply just wrote a tweet and hit send without thinking twice about it.

Which sounds like a fairly presidential move, to be honest.

We also don’t really know where Kanye stands on the political spectrum, while his earlier works would suggest that his politics sat firmly on the left side of politics, he has also publicly supported President Trump on multiple occasions. The rapper famously appeared in the Oval Office with the President while wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ cap.

It was an incident explained away by potential Press Secretary Kim Kardashian West who told Van Jones that Kanye “just happens to like Donald Trump’s personality but doesn’t know about the politics.” And that is probably not reassuring for anybody.

More recently, West has joined the Black Lives Matter movement, so we might assume that his time supporting Trump is coming to an end. Or not…who knows.

Either way, it looks like Kanye has a running mate already ready to go, should he decide to file the requisite paperwork. Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted his support almost immediately.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

We are ready with the popcorn, because this is going to be a truly bizarre ride.