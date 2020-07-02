Is another Kardashian wedding extravaganza on the way?

We don’t mean to freak anyone out but Khloe Kardashian has just recently been spotted with a gigantic diamond ring on THAT finger… So of course everyone’s convinced that she’s engaged now.

The ring showed up just after news broke that Khloe and Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True (and the dude who cheated on her multiple times), are reportedly back together.

So yeah, maybe we should be freaking out a little.

The ring was spotted in a pic that Khloe posted from her birthday party alongside bestie Malika. And it’s very easily spotted due to the massive size.

So is Khloe engaged to Tristan? Well it certainly looks that way but apparently a source has told E! News that things are “going very well” between the pair but they’re not at that serious stage just yet.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now,” the source said. “He seems committed and has made changes.

“Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”

“She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True,” they added.

So we don’t know why Khloe chose to wear the ring on that engagement finger in particular. Maybe she likes adding a little bit of fuel to the fire? Maybe this is another Kris Jenner move?

We guess we’ll never know.