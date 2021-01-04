Celebs dating other celebs is what we all secretly live for. I just spent 15 minutes discussing this with my colleague across from me.

The latest stars to become “entwined” are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

Harry is an undeniable heartthrob with mega talent and a trendy fashion sense.

Olivia is a gorgeous woman of many talents, but most notably her acting and incredible directing.

Basically, a pap snap of them holding hands on the way to a wedding = dating.

Echoes of “I hear they’re going out!” can be heard through our office already.

Styles and Wilde both attended Harry’s agent’s wedding and have also been working closely on the set of their new thriller film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ where Harry stars and Olivia directs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In photos shared by the gossip guru’s at Page Six, the duo can be seen holding hands at the wedding.

Sources have told popular publication, People that Styles and Wilde have been dating for a “few weeks.”

The source continued, “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

The pair were then spotted again arriving at Styles’ home after the wedding.

As always, we’ll never know, but if they are happy and dating, we wish them the best… I’m sure Harry adores her.

Advertisement

Advertisement