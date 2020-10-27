Seltzers are ALL the rage at the moment so it makes complete sense that Smirnoff is coming out with their own range.

The new Smirnoff Seltzer is dropping just in time for summer and I have a feeling this is going to be everyone’s fave drink.

Zero sugar, low calories (70/serve), gluten-free but fruity and fresh?!

The seltzer’s come in 3 delicious flavours; Natural Lime, Raspberry Rosé and Passionfruit!

The 250ml cans a filled with premium vodka, sparkling water and the fruit flavours.

The four packs are going for $19.99 and you can get your hands on Natural Lime and Raspberry Rosé at any liquor stores in the country but the Passionfruit flavour is exclusive to Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

