If you were a massive fan of the popular sitcom 30 Rock back in it’s hey day, then this news is going to seriously excite you!

The OG cast of the series are going to reunite in a one-off reboot for a special NBC broadcast.

The show’s characters Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan, Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more will all return to celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 TV season.

While it’s not your usually reboot, the broadcast will function as an Upfront presentation of sorts, but will be presented by the 30 Rock cast taking on their infamous characters from the show that ran from 2006 to 2013.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

“To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humour to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way,” added NBCUniversal’s Josh Feldman.

The special reunion is set to air on NBC July 17 at 8pm over in the states, but no doubt we’ll get to see tons of stuff on the casts’s socials here in Oz! And hopefully we’ll be able to watch it in some way after it airs!