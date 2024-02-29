Singapore is the next stop for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour and Marina Bay Sands is pulling out all the stops for the fans.

Swifties will be able to check out a one-of-a-kind experience known as “The Eras Tour Trail”. Found in selected areas of The Shoppes and Sands Expo & Convention Centre, these installations will feature her 10 iconic eras. One exhibit contains a mountain of CRT Televisions displaying various 1989 album art, capturing a retro nostalgic feel perfectly.

Alongside these there is also a light and water show being held daily, all choreographed to the melodies of four Taylor Swift songs! Its a beautiful spectacle sure to attract everyone.

Also a reminder that we want you to Experience Taylor Swift The Eras Tour all again!!! Keep it KIIS all day while you work to go in the running for Flight accommodation and a ROW of tickets to our Taylor Encore in Singapore!

