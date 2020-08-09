Simon Cowell has been rushed into an emergency six-hour surgery after breaking his back in an accident which could have left him paralysed.

The 60-year-old reportedly broke his back after falling from a new electric bike he was testing at his Malibu house.

A spokesperson for the X Factor judge said he was “doing fine” in hospital.

“Simon had a fall from his bike, testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” she said.

“Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.”

A representative for Cowell also confirmed that he had a “metal rod” inserted in his back.

“He has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back. The injuries are bad but he’s also been told he was lucky,” a source told People.

Cowell was due to return to his show America’s Got Talent next show, with the first live showing airing on Tuesday.