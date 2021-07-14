Simon Cohen is one of the property experts on the new Prime Video show Luxe Listings Sydney & he’s seen some big money homes!

He lets the guys in on some of the craziest things that he’s seen when inspecting these top dollar properties and what PJ should be doing when buying a home.

Jase & PJ also reveal the most luxurious things they’ve ever experienced at places they’ve been to. Plus Jase has one specific item that he wants to know how much value it adds to his property.

Listen to the full chat below:

Advertisement

Advertisement