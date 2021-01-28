If you are expecting to take weekend escape across Victoria this weekend, you’ll need to an umbrella with you – it is going to be a wet one.

A rain band crossing from the west to the east will see 30 to 50mm drench northern and central Victoria.

However, in some areas it will intensify and falls could reach up to an incredible 100mm with the possibility of thunderstorms and the potential of flash flooding.

⚠️ A Severe Weather Warning ⚠️ for Heavy Rainfall has been issued for large parts of north central Victoria for FRIDAY. 🌧️🌧️🌧️

Totals of 30-60mm are expected; isol falls 80-90mm possible. Heavy falls most likely with storms tomorrow PM.

Warning details: https://t.co/tGydyc10d2 pic.twitter.com/MiGg8U08hy — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 27, 2021

It is almost guaranteed there will be rain in Melbourne on Friday with a chance of a storm in the afternoon. Saturday will also most likely see showers but the rain will certainly be easing off.

