Aussie singer and songwriter Sia only just became a mother and now she’s officially a grandmother!

Earlier this year, the ‘Chandelier’ singer revealed that she had adopted two 18-year-old sons after they were about the age out of the foster care system.

And now, she’s just revealed that one of her son’s has had two babies, making her a “f**king grandma!”

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Show, Sia announced, “My youngest son just had two babies!”

“I’m just immediately horrified,” she joked about the news. “No, I’m cool. They call me ‘Nana’. I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey’, like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey’.”

Just imagine becoming a parent and a grandparent all in the one year! That’s definitely a lot to take on at once, but Sia certainly couldn’t be happier about it.

She also spoke about why she decided to adopt two grown sons and how it has been such a joy to have them in her family.

“They were ageing out of the care system. They have until they’re 21, but they were both 18 when I adopted them,” she said.

“I’m a little bit jaded now after investigating the forster system as much as I have done in the last year. It’s failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons’ experience. They’re been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.

“Started out as a pretty massive roller coaster. They told me one thing, I discovered another. But I just stayed really like a kind of Al-Anon Ninja. I just kept really strong boundaries.

Both of Sia’s sons are currently in “trauma programs” to help deal with their past, but she’s hoping that they will come out the other side as better, happier people.

“It took me until I was 41, I think, to deal with my early developmental trauma. And I don’t want that for them, but you can’t force anyone,” she said. “Trauma has to come out when you’re in a safe environment, when you’re ready, psychologically ready. So I’m just trying to do my best for them.”