The NRL has caused a stir after revealing they will be formally asking the government to put its players ahead of the queue for coronavirus vaccinations.

The proposal would see players get the jab in the third phase of the rollout after emergency workers, elderly and vulnerable community members.

An advantage of the proposal would be a home game for the New Zealand Warriors, who were required to relocate to New South Wales in May 2020.

Former AFL player Dane Swan joined Jase & PJ to discuss the topic on Wednesday morning…

