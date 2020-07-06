Some actors are known for going well beyond the call of duty when it comes to their acting roles, Christian Bale’s weight gain, Christian Bale’s weight loss and Daniel Day-Lewis refusing to get up from his prop wheelchair all spring to mind.

But Shia LaBeouf has apparently blown everybody else out of the water when it comes to commitment to the role.

LaBeouf is appearing in a new film called The Tax Collector, and director David Ayer has explained just what great lengths the Transformers actor went to for his part in the film.

Speaking to film blog /Film, Ayer said that LaBeouf is the most committed actor he knows.

“He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed.”

In the new film, Shia plays Creeper, the eponymous tax collector for a crime lord called Creeper, and he’s unlikely to ever forget his allegiance to Creeper because he has the name tattooed across his chest.

Word is that he also cut his face and kept the wound open because he didn’t think the make-up looked realistic.

The guy clearly has a real problem with make-up.

We have to be honest, while we can 100% see him getting these tattoos for real, we can also see this being an elaborate hoax by Shia, just because, who knows with him, really!